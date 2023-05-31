11 bargain-bin defencemen Canucks could target in free agency

The Vancouver Canucks’ salary cap situation heading into next season is… dire.

Current projections from both PuckPedia and CapFriendly have the Canucks as the only NHL team who is already over the cap for next season.

For a team that has missed the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, it’s an extremely frustrating situation to be in.

Because ideally, the Canucks need to bolster their blue line heading into next season.

For now, they’ll have to stick to bargain bin shopping.

If bargain bin shopping is all they can accomplish, that leaves potential free agent defencemen Vladislav Gavrikov, Ryan Graves, or even Scott Mayfield and Carson Soucy, out of the Canucks’ price range.

However, here are 11 bargain bin defencemen who could fit the Canucks’ budget.

1. Luke Schenn (Toronto Maple Leafs)

2022-23 Stats: 70 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 PTS

Is a reunion in the works for the Canucks and Luke Schenn?

The veteran defencemen cemented himself as a mainstay on the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line during the 2023 playoffs. There’s a chance that he might have even priced himself out of “bargain bin territory” as well.

"I knew that question was coming.." Would a return to Vancouver interest Luke Schenn? Full interview Luke posted shortly.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/08Xm4wmkjy — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) May 24, 2023

2. Troy Stecher (Calgary Flames)

2022-23 Stats: 81 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 PTS

Reunion time, 2.0?

Richmond, BC native Troy Stecher has bounced around a bit since departing from Vancouver as a free agent in 2020.

He’s proven to be an ace playoff performer as well, with memorable postseason goals for both the Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings.

3. Connor Mackey (Arizona Coyotes)

2022-23 Stats: 30 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS

Ironically, the player who was traded in exchange for Troy Stecher at the NHL trade deadline is also a potential bargain bin target on defence.

Connor Mackey spent the entire season in the NHL, although the undrafted defenceman mainly sat in the press box, playing just 10 games for the Calgary Flames. That changed after the trade deadline, as he suited up in 20 games for the Arizona Coyotes.

He’s a Group 6 UFA, meaning the 26-year-old is on the younger end in terms of unrestricted free agents.

4. Niko Mikkola (New York Rangers)

2022-23 Stats: 81 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 PTS

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury reportedly insisted that big Finnish defencemen Niko Mikkola be included in the trade with the St. Louis Blues that also involved Vladimir Tarasenko.

He fits the mould of a big, sturdy, defensive defencemen, even if the analytics don’t love him as much as the eye test.

5. Robert Hagg (Detroit Red Wings)

2022-23 Stats: 38 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS

Speaking of big, sturdy, defensive defencemen, free agent Robert Hagg is another blueliner who fits the bill.

He’s mainly been known for throwing big hits, but the big Swede was also know for producing offence back when he was a prospect.

That’s seldom seem at the NHL level, although he does flash it on occasion.

This spinning pass from Robert Hagg though… 🥶 pic.twitter.com/sSK5SB2wPp — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2022

6. Andreas Englund (Chicago Blackhawks)

2022-23 Stats: 47 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 PTS

Don’t expect offence from Andreas Englund, but the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Swedish defenceman brings some size and sandpaper to the lineup.

Nick Foligno vs. Andreas Englund: pic.twitter.com/6NjDVqurzP — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 4, 2022

Despite a defensive zone start percentage of 77%, Englund did have a positive expected goals differential in 36 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season.

7. Calvin de Haan (Carolina Hurricanes)

2022-23 Stats: 53 GP, 2 G, 10 A, 12 PTS

Calvin de Haan and current Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear have something in common.

They both lost their jobs to former Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield.

After Carolina acquired Shayne Gostisbehere at the trade deadline, de Haan and Dylan Coghlan largely sat in the press box while Jalen Chatfield slotted into the right side, third pairing role.

Still, de Haan has proven he can still play after signing with the Hurricanes on a PTO last September. He had an impressive expected goal differential of 60% for Carolina in 53 regular season games.

8. Jordan Oesterle (Detroit Red Wings)

2022-23 Stats: 52 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 PTS

Veteran, left-shot defencemen Jordan Oesterle just spent the last couple of seasons playing for his hometown Detroit Red Wings. Oesterle has long been a reliable depth defenceman who can be trusted in spot duty, however his average ice time of 15:39 in 2022-23 was the lowest he has registered total since his rookie season.

9. Gavin Bayreuther (Columbus Blue Jackets)

2022-23 Stats: 51 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 PTS

Gavin Bayreuther was analytically one of the better defenders on a horrendous Columbus Blue Jackets defence last season.

He’s best suited to a depth role, but the 29-year-old has proven over the last couple of seasons that he’s too good for the AHL.

10. Chase Priskie (Anaheim Ducks)

2022-23 Stats (AHL): 56 GP, 11 G, 11 A, 22 PTS

Here’s a deep cut for the bargain bin section, since 27-year-old Chase Priskie has only played four NHL games.

However, the right-shot defenceman had 13 points in 16 games for the Anaheim Ducks’ AHL affiliate after he was traded at the deadline.

The Canucks signed Wyatt Kalynuk as a depth free agent flier last offseason. Although it didn’t really work out with Kalynuk, Priskie would be a similar type of low-risk bet.

11. Parker Wotherspoon (New York Islanders)

2022-23 Stats: 12 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PT

If the Canucks lose Kyle Burroughs in free agency, Surrey native Parker Wotherspoon could be worth targeting as a replacement.

Wotherspoon played his first 12 NHL games this season, and has been on the cusp of cracking the NHL for some time. He’s known for playing with physicality, and his 127 penalty minutes was eighth-highest in the AHL back in 2021-22.