You can compete in a fast-paced water relay at this annual summer charity event

If we’ve learned anything over the last two and a bit years, it’s the importance of mental health care. And with the growing numbers of struggling youth, we all want to do something to help make a difference in the lives of others.

That’s why Champion of the Crescent — BC’s only annual charity standup paddleboard event in support of youth mental health programs — is a win-win. Not only does this local event make an impact on many youngsters in Surrey and the surrounding communities, but it also allows its participants to have some fun outside.

The ideal type of event for a group retreat or team-building exercise, all proceeds from the Champion of the Crescent will fund important youth mental health programs at Surrey Memorial Hospital. The standup paddleboarding itself is open to all levels — so whether you’re a pro or have always wanted to see what all the hype is about for yourself, this is the perfect place to paddle it out.

The main event of the day will be the fast-paced water relays that teams of four will compete in for a chance to win a coveted trophy — but the activities don’t stop there. All participants will have access to hospitality inside the Paddler’s Village, an interactive Family Zone is also part of the extravaganza, and awards for best team costume and the team that fell the most will also be given out. Paddleboard orientation will be given prior to the event and paddles and boards will be provided for everyone during the race — bonus: all paddlers will also receive swag bags. Sign us up.

Ready to get paddling? In participation with presenting sponsor EllisDon, Champion of the Crescent is ready to stand up for youth mental health — and have a lot of fun while doing so.

When: Saturday, July 23

Time: 10am to 6pm

Where: Blackie Spit Park — 3136 McBride Ave, Surrey, BC

How: Registration Fee of $2,500 per team (teams of 4) — Sign up here