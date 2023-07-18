Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, made by California-based Huy Fong Foods, is one of the most popular hot sauces in the world.

Back in July 2020, the company was experiencing a shortage of chili pepper inventory, and it’s been dealing with the same issue again since last year.

Because of the shortage, it seems like bottles of the fan-favourite hot sauce are skyrocketing in price on secondary markets.

Bottles of different sizes are available right now at a huge markup. One person is selling a single bottle of the stuff on Facebook Marketplace for a whopping $75 in BC.

On eBay, there is a 28 oz bottle going for almost $60, a lot of 15 oz bottles going for over $1,000, and even a single bottle going for $500.

On April 19, 2022, the company sent out a letter informing customers that there was a “severe shortage of chili” and that the company would be halting production of some of its most popular products (like Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce).

“Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili,” Huy Fong Foods stated in the customer letter.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products.”

Just over a year later, we received an update that there was still a shortage of raw materials. Twitter and social media were not happy about it.

The company also makes the very popular Sambal Oelek and Chili Garlic hot sauces, which have also paused production.

People are very passionate about their hot sauces and some have been taking to social media throughout this time to express their concerns, hope, anger, need, and more.

Why is a bottle of sriracha 24 dollars — joce (@Jocelynchang_) June 9, 2023

“This may cause riots,” said one Twitter user.

“This might be the worst food news all year,” commented another.

@THK05 tweeted out, “I have been informed that there will be a Sriracha shortage and now I’m SICK!”

“If something like Sriracha shortage is getting you all worked up, you seem to have no idea how bad this climate thing is going to get in the coming decades,” stated one person on Twitter.

Have you had a hard time finding Sriracha in your area? Let us know in the comments.