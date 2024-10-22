Sportsnet adds Vince Carter to Raptors broadcast team

If there was ever any doubt that the Toronto Raptors and Vince Carter have squashed their beef, the latest news on Tuesday probably put those fears to bed.

Today, Sportsnet announced that Carter will join its network for select Raptors games this season, starting with tomorrow’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Sportsnet family,” Carter said in the release.

Carter spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career playing in Toronto, amassing 9,420 points, 1,553 assists, and 2,091 rebounds. Leaving the franchise on bad terms after requesting a trade away from the Raptors, Carter went on to the New Jersey Nets for the next four-and-a-half years.

But the reconciliation appears to be complete.

“My NBA roots started with the Raptors and the relationships I forged with former teammates like Alvin Williams,” Carter added. “It is humbling to have the opportunity to come back — I am truly looking forward to being a part of the broadcasts.”

It’s been a big year for Carter, who will see his No. 15 raised to the Scotiabank Arena rafters on November 2 when the Sacramento Kings come to town. He’ll also have his jersey retired by the Nets later this season.

But perhaps even more impressive than a jersey retirement (or two) was his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, which he officially received on October 14.

“It all started there. I had some memorable moments with that organization that created ‘Vinsanity,'” Carter said of his time in Toronto during his Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this month. “Which is why, without a doubt, I’m going into the Hall of Fame as a Raptor.”

Since retiring from the NBA in 2020, Carter has served as an analyst on TNT, ESPN, and the YES Network in various broadcasting roles.