The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the 2023 MLB playoffs, and they’ll have a familiar set of voices calling their games.

While in years past Toronto’s typical national Sportsnet feeds for Jays playoffs games had been sometimes replaced by a different crew via the MLB Network’s international feed that was broadcast to Canada, fans coast to coast will be able to listen to familiar voices throughout the entirety of the postseason, as long as their team remains in the hunt.

According to Sportsnet announcer Dan Shulman, the network will be using a trio of familiar faces for their broadcasts this coming week.

“So hey #nextlevel fans, for those who don’t know, Sportsnet can continue doing our normal Blue Jays shows through the playoffs. So allow me to introduce your playoff broadcast crew, Shulman posted on social media, alongside a picture of him, Hazel Mae, and Buck Martinez. “See ya Tuesday!!!”

So hey #nextlevel fans, for those who don’t know, @sportsnet can continue doing our normal #bluejays shows thru the playoffs. So allow me to introduce your playoff broadcast crew. See ya Tuesday!!! pic.twitter.com/8JIfsD0HlT — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) October 1, 2023

It wasn’t exactly the cleanest way to sneak into the postseason, but the Blue Jays punched their ticket on Saturday by way of the Seattle Mariners’ 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Toronto’s schedule for the playoffs gets underway on Tuesday afternoon, where they look like they’ll likely be taking on the Minnesota Twins if today’s results currently hold.

Toronto will be forced to play all of the best-of-three Wild Card round on the road, with the possibility of hosting home playoff games on October 10 and 11 in Games 3 and 4 of the American League Division Series should they come out on top in their opening matchup.

A full playoff schedule should be announced shortly, including dates, times, and locations for the 12 teams vying for a shot at the World Series crown this fall. And if Toronto’s lucky enough to win their first MLB title since Joe Carter’s walk-off home run in 1993, you can bet Martinez and Shulman will have something special up their sleeves.