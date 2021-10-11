5 spooky ways to get in the Halloween spirit this fall

Spooky season is finally upon us and it’s time to take advantage of all that magic in the air.

Whether you’re a scaredy-cat or an adrenaline-seeker, October is optimal for getting in touch with your witchy side and pencilling in a good, healthy scare.

Just how spooky you want to get is totally up to you (everyone has their limit), but we’ll leave some lighthearted suggestions below to really get you in the Halloween spirit.

Watch a thriller

Dim the lights and tune into the must-watch thriller of the season: I Know What You Did Last Summer. Prime Video is reviving the ’90s cult movie classic for a television series that’s equal parts chilling and salacious. Think: your favourite teen drama meets your favourite horror flick.

Based in Hawaii, the thriller murder mystery and coming-of-age story follows a group of teenagers navigating a web of lies and hidden secrets amid the real-life trials and tribulations of being a young adult. The binge-worthy show debuts on Prime Video on October 15 — the perfect time to stage an eerie virtual viewing party with friends and relive the nostalgia of the original.

Go on a haunted walk

Wherever you live, chances are, there’s an old building nearby that’s rumoured to be haunted. In fact, a simple Google search will reveal a whole archive of haunted places in your city. In honour of Halloween, guided tours will likely be taking place in your area to explore the history of how these haunted structures came to be.

If you’re feeling brave, curate your own haunted walking tour and gather some friends to tag along on the adventure. For full effect, pick a night when there’s a full moon — and don’t forget to bring flashlights.

Tarot readings

Peer into your future (or past) with a little help from a deck of tarot cards. Decks come in all shapes and sizes — and you can even make your own using a regular deck of cards. If you’re a beginner, there are tons of YouTube tutorials that will walk you through how to do a basic reading for yourself or your friends.

Tarot decks also always come with booklets that can be consulted on the meaning of each card pulled. If you’re looking for a professional reading, book an appointment with a local psychic who will be able to do a thorough session and provide some spiritual guidance.

Turn your home into a haunted house

Why pay to go to a haunted house when you can transform your own space for the spooky season? Take your seasonal decor to the next level by strewing cotton cobwebs and placing hand-carved jack-o-lanterns around your home.

If you have a full itinerary of Halloween-themed events throughout October, the themed decor will generate a layer of ambience. For a terrifyingly fun Halloween evening, you can even incorporate some scarier elements in your home for a true haunted house vibe.

Tell scary stories

From unexplained supernatural encounters to ghost tales, everyone has a scary story up their sleeve — even if it’s just one they heard from a friend of a friend. Set the tone with some candles or a bonfire and tell your friends to come prepared with a hair-raising story or two to tell.

Take turns holding the flashlight to your chin and exchanging fables. It won’t be long before your imagination takes hold and you begin to see or hear things.

Get in the Halloween spirit by streaming I Know What You Did Last Summer on Prime Video, launching on October 15.