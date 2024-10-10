If you’ve been looking for a place to call home in Metro Vancouver, this new community coming to Surrey might just be the smartest place to get your fresh start!

Minutes from the lush trails of Bear Creek Park and set back from King George Boulevard, Spera Surrey is a transformative new condominium community that offers a refreshing and vibrant place to call home, with spacious floorplans in a welcoming neighbourhood.

Spearheaded by Northwest Developments, a locally-owned builder that’s setting a new standard of excellence in the Lower Mainland, Spera’s motto is “smart home, smart location, smart investment” — and it’s certainly living up to it!

A location worth investing in

Surrounded by everything you need, Spera’s location in a quiet neighbourhood on King George Boulevard provides excellent access to shops, restaurants, and parks.

You’ll be steps from loads of recreational spots like the Surrey Arts Centre, Guildford Golf and Country Club, several library locations, and numerous parks — including Holland Park, Dominion Park, Frank Hurt Park, and Bear Creek Park.

Families will appreciate the proximity to quality schools — KPU, SFU and the upcoming UBC Surrey campus are just minutes away from Spera.

Get in a bit of retail therapy as well with nearby shopping destinations like King’s Cross Shopping Centre and Surrey Central Mall, plus convenient grocery options like Costco, T&T Market, and Superstore.

There are also plenty of spots to hit up for a night on the town, including a Browns Socialhouse, Brewsters Sports Pub, and Dominion Bar and Kitchen.

If you rely on public transit, Spera is strategically positioned for maximum connection to reduce travel times and eliminate long commutes. You’ll be minutes from King George SkyTrain station and the R1 Rapid Bus Line, making downtown Vancouver, surrounding suburbs, and major entertainment hubs more accessible — with even more connectivity upcoming with the Surrey-Langley train line.

Get a fresh start at Spera

At Spera, contemporary architectural style meets an exclusive selection of practical amenities, which work together to elevate the living experience.

Whether it’s the fitness centre optimized to support a healthy lifestyle or the rooftop patios with stunning views and a relaxed gathering space, the indoor and outdoor recreation spaces offer community engagement, exercise, and leisure, adding value to the property.

Each Spera home has a spacious floorplan designed to maximize space and utility without compromising comfort. The open concept design, from the efficient kitchen layouts and expertly designed living spaces, helps rooms flow naturally and flexibly — letting residents live their best lives in comfort.

Embracing smart living, residents at Spera can monitor visitors and control their home cooling remotely through the smart INNOVA system. This adds a layer of peace of mind and ensures the home is always secure and comfortable. You’ll also get high-end appliances, private balconies or terraces, and extendable islands in select homes.

Experience the difference at Spera Surrey and register today for more updates about this exciting new community.