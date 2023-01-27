Here are all the reasons you need to add Southlands Grange to your weekend plans

While it can be hard to find the inspiration to get out and about during the colder, drearier months, there is still tons of local fun to be had, both indoors and out, especially at hidden gem sites like Southlands.

A haven for visitors focused on food, farming, gardening, cooking, and gastronomy, the Southlands Market District is where people gather for events and celebrations.

Nestled in charming Southlands Tsawwassen across from Boundary Bay, the Grange is an iconic farm-based building that serves as the “hub” for local events and activities — from their seasonal farmers market to monthly food–inspired workshops, concerts, long table dinners, and more.

Just a short 35-minute drive from Vancouver, this charming seaside community is the perfect spot to visit when you’re looking for something to do and need a change of scenery from the city. Located 35 kilometres south of downtown, Southlands Market Square is less than a half–mile from the extraordinary public beach on Boundary Bay.

It’s a must-visit spot to add to your plans any time of year, with lots of programming coming up in the spring in particular. Here are just some of the reasons you’ve got to visit Southlands Grange and its Market Square District yourself:

Educational classes and workshops

Southlands Grange hosts a variety of monthly events, including workshops to help you learn new skills and maybe even form a new lifelong hobby.

Expand your mind with pottery classes, cheese-making workshops, gardening demonstrations from the Earthwise society, farm tours, and shortbread baking — which includes afternoon tea and more.

The ongoing cooking series is one you’ll want to check out as the venue continues to provide opportunities to gain some more confidence in the kitchen and, most importantly, have fun doing it!

Markets and local vendors

Southlands Farmers Market is an absolute must-do, and serves as not only a staple event, but one that reinforces its community ethos. As an operational farm, Southlands has a strong guiding principle of fostering community around food and agriculture, educating the public on farming, and supporting emerging local farm and food businesses by extension.

Produce is available from local farmers seasonally, which are the perfect place to spend an afternoon grabbing groceries, sipping coffee (or beer), having a snack, chatting with vendors and neighbours, and making new friends. Peruse through the farmers’ stalls, pick something up from a local artisan, enjoy live music with a drink or sweet treat, or grab a meal from a food truck.

There are also craft markets, bike sales, food festivals, and all sorts of fun ways to spend a few hours or an entire day adventuring around the enchanting community amid the beautiful local scenery.

Exciting community events

Along with classes, Southlands Grange holds live concerts, dinners, dances, and more all year round, with a variety of different programming to pick from for all age groups.

You could meet a star and sample cakes by Great Canadian Baking Show winner Lauren Tjoe, celebrate poet Robbie Burns with a dinner and dance, or participate in a gorgeous long-table spring dinner made with farm-fresh local ingredients and wines.

There’s always something happening at Southlands Tsawwassen, so you’ll have the chance to get out and engage with others in the community while you try your hand at something new.

The stunning locale of Southlands Tsawwassen

Southlands Tsawwassen is a new vibrant, walkable community built on farming culture. There is the awe-inspiring Boundary Bay beachfront, the lively Market District, up-close and personal flora and fauna, and an attractively sunny climate that receives a whopping 40% less rain and snow than downtown Vancouver.

The friendly, quiet way of life is a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of the city, but still has everything you could want on a day out; plus, these are prime grounds for making new connections. You can rent a Pedego e-bike, grab a coffee and snack from Prado Cafe, walk the beach and explore local shops — you may never want to leave!

Southlands Grange in particular has stunning vantages of rolling hills and the forests beyond, as well as a one-of-a-kind amphitheatre made from a natural bowl in the property’s topography. There is a ton of public art to check out, and amazing historic buildings like the Southlands Red Barn.

So keep an eye out on Southlands‘ ever-changing events calendar, follow along on social media, and plan your visit ASAP!