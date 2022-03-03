SoulCycle permanently closes Vancouver spin studio

SoulCycle announced this week it’s permanently closing its Yaletown spin studio in Vancouver.

The studio has been closed since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although at the time SoulCycle said the closure would be temporary. On February 28, it sent an email to members confirming the studio would not open its doors again.

“Our relationship with the Vancouver community is so valuable to us, and we’ll be waiting with open arms to welcome you back the next time you find yourself near a studio,” SoulCycle said in the email. “In the meantime, thank you for all of the memories. It’s been a SOUL-filling ride.”

The instructors and staff members at Yaletown SoulCycle had already been informed of the closure.

SoulCycle only had Canadian outposts in two cities — Vancouver and Toronto. The Yorkville Toronto studio is still listed as temporarily closed on SoulCycle’s website with an expected reopening date sometime in 2022.

The King Street studio in Toronto permanently closed in 2020.