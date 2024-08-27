NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Vancouver home recently sold for less than it did nine years ago

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 27 2024, 4:59 pm
Royal Pacific Realty

It’s another case of unpredictability in the Vancouver housing market, as another home has sold way under the assessed value and less than it did back in 2015.

Located in the South Granville neighbourhood, 6385 Marguerite Street was reported sold earlier this week for $4,435,000. That’s $810,000 less than the most recent assessed value of $5,245,000 and over a million less than the asking price of $5,500,000.

Zealty states that in 2015, the now 94-year-old three-bedroom, three-bath home sold for $4,650,000. Before this sale, the owner listed it for $7,980,000 in 2021, but that listing expired a year later with no buyer.

According to the listing, the Gregorian-style home has been well-kept and features a spacious and functional floor plan. It’s also close to Richmond and UBC.

Despite the home’s age, the listing doesn’t advertise re-development potential as a reason for the sale.

Royal Pacific Realty

This likely won’t be a bedroom the new buyer inherits, but it speaks to the ’90s child in all of us:

sold vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty

The home is not as bougie as some of the properties we’ve covered; it looks more like a typical family home.

Royal Pacific Realty

Still, the home has received some luxurious touches in some of the rooms, like this bathroom.

sold vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty

There’s also no shortage of storage options in this South Granville home, which also includes a basement.

Royal Pacific Realty

A large number of windows help fill the home with natural light in almost every room.

sold vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty

The property also features a large backyard and deck that the listing says is “great for entertaining guests.”

Royal Pacific Realty

The home has also garnered some attention on social media.

How much would you have paid for this recently sold Vancouver home if you had the money?

