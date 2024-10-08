Everyone’s favourite online shopping event — Amazon Prime Day — is back! And while there are always great offers to snatch up, SodaStream is about to blow those out of the (bubbly) water.

Are you thinking about kicking up your beverage game? Now is the perfect time to switch or upgrade your at-home sparkling-beverage equipment with some special bundle deals from SodaStream.

To get delicious sparking beverages at home with just the push of a button, SodaStream is serving up sweet discounts on a bunch of its best-selling products, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Day, Tuesday, October 8 to Wednesday, October 9.

Check out these three hot deals!

Check out savings on the ART Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, complete with sparkling water maker, CO2 cylinders, and bubly flavour drops. Usually retailing for over $240, purchase it for just $168.65 on Prime Day — talk about a deal!

This baby has everything you need for at-home sparkling beverages! That’s two glass, dishwasher-safe bottles, two C02 cylinders, and two bubly flavour drops. Available on Amazon Prime Day for $230, marked down from around $290, the DUO features the patented Quick Connect system for easy cylinder swap out.

The Terra Sparkling Water Maker Kit is available in two colours – Misty Blue or White and makes for the perfect kitchen accessory with a pop of colour. Its elegant matte finish, updated slim silhouette and improved ergonomics are available at just $99 — down from $129.99.

Not only do SodaStream bundles make it a breeze to whip up sparkling beverages, but they are also a great eco-friendly addition to your household. Each machine comes with at least one reusable, dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free 1-litre carbonating bottle — and just one SodaStream can replace thousands of single-use plastic bottles. That’s a step towards helping keep our planet happy and healthy.

Be sure to check out the incredible savings on these SodaStream bundles for Amazon Prime Day — Tuesday, October 8 to Wednesday, October 9! Early holiday shopping, anyone?