BC judge orders more than $100K in damages after slide tackle

A controversial slide tackle during a recreational soccer game became the subject of a court case that made it to the BC supreme court.

The Miller vs. Cox case details were published on Saturday, March 10.

Plaintiff Jordan David Miller was a member of a North Vancouver recreation soccer team injured during a game by the defendant, Karl Cox.

Miller sought damages for the injuries he sustained due to a slide tackle. At 5’8” and 165 pounds, Miller was a lot smaller than Cox, who is 5’11” tall and weighed more than 200 pounds at the time of the incident.

According to the judge, Miller was running fast toward the goal approaching the 18-yard box and just about to kick toward the goal before he was tackled by Cox, who ran up behind Miller in his blind spot.

Cox then “lifted both his legs off the ground in an attempt to execute a slide tackle,” said the judge. “His left leg went in front of Mr. Miller’s legs, and his right leg came up behind Mr. Miller’s legs. He struck Mr. Miller slightly below Mr. Miller’s knees.”

Miller’s legs were taken out from underneath him, and he fell face first into the ground so fast and hard that he could not put his hands out to stop him, severely injuring his right acromioclavicular joint in the fall.

While slide tackles were permissible, as matches were played under FIFA rules, the judge found that it would have been impossible for Cox to reach the ball at that angle with Miler between Cox and the ball.

The judge didn’t buy Cox’s account of what happened, rejecting his evidence outright, saying, “I find his testimony to be self-serving and wholly unbelievable.”

Cox’s actions were “dangerous and reckless, and were outside the conduct a player would reasonably expect in this recreational league, made up of players of all different skill levels,” said the judge.

According to the judge, Cox was negligent when he attempted to execute the slide tackle when there was no chance of him being able to reach the ball with this move.

“His actions resulted in serious injury to Mr. Miller, for which he is liable,” said the judge.

The judge awarded total damages of $103,764.11, plus costs and disbursements.