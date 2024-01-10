A snowfall warning has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for areas east of Chilliwack in the Fraser Valley, and drivers should prepare accordingly.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected Wednesday night through to Thursday morning.

The BC south coast region is set to see a chance of flurries flying in Vancouver, Surrey, and Richmond, but the forecast calls for greater snowfall amounts in areas east of Metro Vancouver, including Lytton and the Fraser Canyon. There is no snowfall warning in place for Vancouver as of 11 am Wednesday.

Chilliwack just missed the border of the warning, but there’s a strong chance that traffic will be affected for those travelling to and from the city during the morning commute, as well as those travelling north to Boston Bar through the Canyon along Highway 1.

“The combination of a low pressure centre and cold temperatures will bring snow to the eastern sections of the Fraser Valley and the southern sections of the Fraser Canyon. The snow will begin this evening and will end Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected,” the warning reads in part.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight,” ECCC added.

Another snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway (also known as Highway 5), with amounts of up to 10 cm of snow in the forecast for the busy route between Hope and Merritt.

“Snow will redevelop tonight as an approaching Arctic front interacts with a trough of low pressure over southern BC. Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected tonight,” the national forecaster explained.

