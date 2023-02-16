It's cold enough to snow in parts of Metro Vancouver (VIDEO)

If you’ve been struggling to warm up this week and wondering if it’s all in your head, it’s not. It’s so cold in parts of the south coast that it’s snowing, and the bad news is this is just a preview for more next week.

The flakes are coming down in higher elevations like Westwood Plateau in Coquitlam.

While it’s not enough for a snowman by any means, it might make some roads and sidewalks a bit slippery.

Snow coming down in Coquitlam right now at Westwood Plateau. (Video submitted) pic.twitter.com/RHrsiyJdtD — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) February 16, 2023

The snow, while a bit on the wet side, could keep coming down until after midnight. With about 5 cm over higher terrain, according to the forecast.

Closer to sea level, it’s cold but above zero and raining, exactly what Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith predicted.

He says Burnaby Mountain could also see some snowfall Thursday night, which SFU students should keep in mind if they are waiting for a bus.

Snow coming down in Coquitlam right now at Westwood Plateau. (Video submitted) pic.twitter.com/RHrsiyJdtD — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) February 16, 2023

Plus, lower elevation spots are predicted to see some flurries next week if the forecast proves true.

“As the arctic air is starting to push out, it’s going to combine Pacific moisture to give us a chance for snow across much of the Lower Mainland.”

Smith warns it will get colder than average in Metro Vancouver.

“We’re looking at probably at least five to 10 degrees below average starting Wednesday of next week,” he explained. “Once the arctic air has started to arrive, and probably those well below average temperatures will continue through Saturday of next week at least.”

Smith says this is pretty typical for Metro Vancouver this time of year.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no snowfall warnings in effect for the region.

With files from Nikitha Martins