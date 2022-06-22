This small town in Ontario was ranked the best place to live in Canada — here's what it's like

Last week, three Ontario regions were mentioned in a ranking of the best places to live in all of Canada, and the top contender nationwide was a hidden gem of a small town that often escapes such rankings.

The list, from Moving Waldo, focused on three main criteria for determining the rankings. First up was safety (based on the crime rate), then affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks.

According to Moving Waldo’s research, Ontario’s best residential areas include Deep River, Barrie, and Wellington County.

And today we’ll talk about the underrated small town that topped the list nationwide and is being spotlighted for its housing affordability, beauty, low crime rates, and excellent quality of life.

Welcome to Deep River

The small town of Deep River in Ontario’s Renfrew County ranked #1 on Moving Waldo’s list, and we can see why.

It’s as charming as can be, with hills, clear skies, tons of greenery, and a population of just over 4,000 residents.

Deep River has gorgeous views of the Ottawa river and lots of boating and hiking opportunities.

Seriously, look at this view. It’s like one of those beautiful pre-installed wallpapers that come with a new computer.

This town is one of the safest and cheapest places to buy a home in the whole province.

The crime severity index stands at a low 21.68, compared to the national index of 73.44!

Moving Waldo reports that the average cost of a house in Deep River is $400,000, which is shocking compared to the provincial average — a whopping $1 million plus.

You can rent a one-bedroom apartment for just $1,400! Yup, in 2022.

There are tons of cute attractions aside from the natural landscapes, too, such as the whimsical Canadian Clock Museum.

The historical Chalk River Laboratories’ nuclear research facility, built in the early 1940s, lies on green hills. It’s active to this day.

And there’s also a stunning golf course designed by none other than celebrated Toronto-origin architect Stanley Thompson himself.

In the summer, you can go wandering in the greenery, and in the colder months, the town’s parks and trails turn into a winter wonderland, if like to ski, hike, or skate.

It’s the small town living with a taste of the outdoors. The community is always bustling with fun events. Town of Deep River, Facebook. DRXC Silver Spoon/Facebook

What do you think of Deep River? Let us know in the comments.