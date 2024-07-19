Every June, Canada celebrates National Indigenous History Month, which is a time to recognize the rich heritage, resilience, and diversity of Indigenous peoples. It also reinforces the path to reconciliation through the 94 calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in its final report.

While June is a great time to honour Indigenous peoples, there are ways to support these communities year-round — even through your cup of coffee!

Meet Mark

We sat down with Mark Marsolais-Nahewgahbow of Birch Bark Coffee Company to chat about the goals and challenges associated with his small business.

Q: Tell us about your business — what inspired you to create it? How did you get started?

A: Birch Bark Coffee Company emerged from a profound commitment to excellence in coffee and a deep-rooted desire to foster social impact within Indigenous communities. Beyond addressing infrastructure challenges and water issues, our mission extends to tackling a spectrum of needs — from mental health and education to socioeconomic disparities and human trafficking.

I founded Birch Bark Coffee to not only offer premium organic Fairtrade coffee but also to directly contribute to holistic community development with our sales. This approach reflects our dedication to empowering Indigenous communities across all facets of their well-being and growth.

Q: Did you face challenges over the years? How did you overcome them?

A: As with any entrepreneurial journey, we’ve encountered various challenges — from logistical hurdles to establishing market presence.

By prioritizing collaboration and building strong partnerships within and outside our community, leveraging technology to optimize processes, and remaining steadfast in our mission, we’ve overcome these obstacles with resilience and determination.

I won both provincially and nationally the Canie Awards through Start Up Canada and I received an honorarium from Mastercard to help grow my business. We used it to help with marketing and hiring a person to help with social media.

Each challenge has presented an opportunity for growth and learning, reinforcing our commitment to making a positive difference.

Q: Looking forward, what are your business goals for the future?

A: Our vision for Birch Bark Coffee Company is to expand our impact nationally and internationally while continuing to uphold sustainable practices and community empowerment. We aim to introduce innovative product offerings that resonate with our customer’s values and deepen our engagement with Indigenous communities through meaningful partnerships.

By fostering economic development and promoting cultural resilience, we strive to create lasting positive change and inspire others to support ethical and socially responsible businesses.

Q: What is your advice for small-to-medium business owners who may be facing challenges getting started or struggling to succeed?

A: My advice is to remain steadfast in your vision and purpose, viewing challenges as opportunities for growth rather than setbacks. Embrace innovation, leverage available resources, and nurture strong relationships within your community and industry.

Adaptability, perseverance, and a commitment to ethical values are key to building a resilient and sustainable business. Seek mentorship and guidance from organizations like Mastercard that can offer valuable insights and support tailored to your specific needs.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A: I encourage fellow entrepreneurs to join us in this collective effort to drive meaningful impact and empower communities worldwide.

I am grateful for the ongoing support from Mastercard and our partners who share our vision of creating positive change through business. Together, we have the opportunity to build a more inclusive and sustainable future, where businesses contribute not only to economic prosperity but also to social equity and environmental stewardship.

