After making waves online last year for complaining about slow hikers on the Grouse Grind, a Vancouver woman says she’s taking a break from the steep trail.

The woman goes by @showingupatsixty on TikTok, where she mainly posts about her workouts and sewing techniques. But last year, one of her videos blew up where she dunked on slower hikers doing the trail dubbed Mother Nature’s Stairmaster.

“I just get so mad. How can they not understand that you don’t block the path?” she said in a now-deleted video. “They’re new people. They’re very slow. They’ll literally stop and have a sandwich in the middle of the path.”

Many other users didn’t agree with her message, criticizing her for gatekeeping a public trail and for not having empathy for those not as fit as her.

About three months after she posted the infamous video, she updated her followers that she was losing the joy in regularly doing the Grind.

“For some reason, I’m losing interest in the Grouse Grind … I was doing it every second day last summer. But this summer I’m just not enjoying it as much,” she said.

She lives in downtown Vancouver and said the drives to the North Shore were making the trip less appealing, and her time up the mountain had also stagnated. She’s also taken up Zumba and finds the ankle strain from her new workout was making the Grind difficult.

“Maybe I’ve just moved on. Who knows.”

So it’s officially safe to snack on a sandwich on the trail again.