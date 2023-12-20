As we take a steep sleigh ride into the holiday gathering season, finding the perfect libations that’ll satisfy your guests should be top of mind.

Sure, we all gravitate towards the complicated eggnog drinks or the convoluted punches, but if you don’t have time to learn mixology, Sleeman has a mix pack of beer that’ll suit everyone’s palate.

The new limited-edition Sleeman Selections pack comes with four hallmark Sleeman brews for 2023 — showcasing some flavourful versatility from one of Canada’s largest and most storied brewers.

Embodying its history as a brewer, the new Sleeman Selections mix pack features some of their most iconic brands, including John Sleeman’s first-ever brew, along with new innovations developed in its small-batch pilot brewery.

Whether you’re into old favourites like the Honey Brown, Cream Ale, or Pier Point IPA, or want to try the limited-edition Century Pale Ale, Sleeman has beer-lovers (and those who are beer-curious) covered.

With four exciting beers to choose from, we decided to host a friendly taste test at the office. Now that the results are in (drumroll, please!), here are some honest thoughts on which beer from the new Sleeman Selections pack would suit you.

Smoothest drinking brew

If you’re looking for a great-tasting beer that’ll glide over your tastebuds like a chilled toboggan ride, Sleeman’s Cream Ale is the one for you.

One of the brewery’s original recipes dating back to the 1800s, Sleeman isn’t messing with a good thing for a reason. Combining the smooth drinking of a lager with the rich fruit character of an ale, this beer strikes the right balance of flavourful and drinkable.

Our staff would definitely recommend this one to anyone who wants an elevated take on a good ol’ fashioned beer.

Most surprising fan-favourite

IPAs get a bad rep for being too “aggressive” or “tasting like grass.” Well, this isn’t your cousin’s IPA (which you probably shouldn’t be drinking anyway) — Sleeman’s Pier Point is easy-drinking and full of flavour.

That’s because Pier Point uses citrus-forward hops like Cascade and Citra to impart a vibrant taste and a hearty body. Grandma’s fruit cake has nothing on this brew!

Pier Point was the beer that surprised most of our staff with just how drinkable it was. Surprisingly citrusy and with a crisp taste, even the biggest IPA skeptic is going to warm up to this refreshing drink.

Best beer for non-beer drinkers

We all know one of those “but, I just don’t like beer” people (you might be one of those people yourself). No hate to them, but I certainly think that, with so many different types of beer, they just haven’t found the right beer for them.

Well, with Sleeman’s Honey Brown, the search is over.

All the “non-beer drinkers” on our staff agree that this would be the one they’d snatch and with good reason. A coppery lager that gives you a rich, sweet taste, the Honey Brown has a smooth and unforgettable flavour that’ll have you reminiscing about your favourite cereals.

The beer lover’s favourite

The best part of every mix pack is the limited-edition releases, and Sleeman Selections doesn’t disappoint with the Century Pale Ale.

With a unique blend of hops steeped in a well-balanced golden ale, this brew is approachable with a bit of bite.

All the beer lovers on staff (myself included) are waiting for this one to come out of the mix pack and let it shine on its own.

If you want to please the crowd at your next holiday party, you can pick up a 2023 Sleeman Selections mix pack now at your local liquor retailer. Please enjoy responsibly — Santa is watching!