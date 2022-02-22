Slackout: Digital workspaces react to today's major Slack failure

On Tuesday, many remote workers woke up to problems with their Slack apps, which were unusable due to technical issues.

The essential communication tool went down abruptly this morning, and businesses worldwide have been brought to a standstill. Out of desperation, many have resorted to Google Chat as means of improvisation.

The Vancouver founded communications platform issued the following statement on Twitter, apologizing for the “disruption.”

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We’ll provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

A mixed bag of replies from remote workers who use the platform poured in, making it quite apparent how inconvenient the issue had become.

From the sincere to the sarcastic, here are our favourite Twitter reactions to the great Slack blackout — or “Slackout” — of 2022.

Hi @SlackStatus , I’d say “many” of us are experiencing Slack issues. I must say we’re not very impressed with the past couple of months of bugs and issues. @google Chat is not as sexy as you, but at least it doesn’t break!#Slack #Broken — Clément Lelong (@ClmentLelong4) February 22, 2022

And this is the way the world ends 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Usuario__404 (@Usuario__404) February 22, 2022

Twoesday bug! — Timothy Li (@SuddenlyTime) February 22, 2022

Can you please do this more often? I think I needed this break. — Vatsal Joshi (@vatz88) February 22, 2022

Don’t rush, this is the most relaxed afternoon I’ve had at work in months — Пу́тін — хуйло́ (@CrispyWhisperCZ) February 22, 2022