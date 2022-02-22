Curated

Slackout: Digital workspaces react to today's major Slack failure

Feb 22 2022, 4:04 pm
Slackout: Digital workspaces react to today's major Slack failure
Ascannio/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, many remote workers woke up to problems with their Slack apps, which were unusable due to technical issues.

The essential communication tool went down abruptly this morning, and businesses worldwide have been brought to a standstill. Out of desperation, many have resorted to Google Chat as means of improvisation.

The Vancouver founded communications platform issued the following statement on Twitter, apologizing for the “disruption.”

A mixed bag of replies from remote workers who use the platform poured in, making it quite apparent how inconvenient the issue had become.

From the sincere to the sarcastic, here are our favourite Twitter reactions to the great Slack blackout — or “Slackout” — of 2022.

