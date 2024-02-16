Attention, commuters in Metro Vancouver. There’s an issue on a busy track that has led to the suspension of service in New Westminster for the SkyTrain’s Expo Line.

In a bulletin, TransLink states there is no Expo Line service between Lougheed Town Centre Station and Columbia Station due to a police incident. Expo Line trains bound for Production Way-University Station from Waterfront Station are currently terminating at Columbia Station.

The incident began at approximately 10 am. There is no estimated time for the restart of regular service.

A shuttle bus bridge service has been established on the impacted Expo Line segment between Lougheed Town Centre Station and Columbia Station.

Millennium Line services are not impacted.

This is a developing story…