News

Major impacts to Expo Line SkyTrain due to police incident in New Westminster

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Feb 16 2024, 7:40 pm
Major impacts to Expo Line SkyTrain due to police incident in New Westminster
SkyTrain Braid Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Attention, commuters in Metro Vancouver. There’s an issue on a busy track that has led to the suspension of service in New Westminster for the SkyTrain’s Expo Line.

In a bulletin, TransLink states there is no Expo Line service between Lougheed Town Centre Station and Columbia Station due to a police incident. Expo Line trains bound for Production Way-University Station from Waterfront Station are currently terminating at Columbia Station.

The incident began at approximately 10 am. There is no estimated time for the restart of regular service.

A shuttle bus bridge service has been established on the impacted Expo Line segment between Lougheed Town Centre Station and Columbia Station.

Millennium Line services are not impacted.

This is a developing story…

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop