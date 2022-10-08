NewsTransportationUrbanized

Two SkyTrain lines will see big service disruptions this month for construction

Kenneth Chan
Oct 8 2022, 11:01 pm
Two SkyTrain lines will see big service disruptions this month for construction
SkyTrain Expo Line near Scott Road Station (left) and Canada Line at Aberdeen Station (right). (All Over Vancouver/YouTube screenshot/Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Throughout much of October and into early November, expect scheduled service disruptions on two separate SkyTrain lines over several different periods to allow for construction activities.

TransLink notes Expo Line services across the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster will be impacted due to major rail maintenance work near Scott Road Station. Trains will operate at reduced frequencies and stop in or outside stations for longer than normal between New Westminster Station and King George Station.

Expo Line service disruptions will occur throughout each day for the periods from October 7 to 11, and October 21 to 25. Passengers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes for the entire day. To avoid overcrowding, if possible, passengers are being encouraged to travel outside of peak hours.

The same section of Expo Line track near Scott Road Station experienced a rare derailment this past spring, resulting in a train being partially dislodged and some damage to the elevated guideway.

On the Canada Line, train services within the Richmond segment between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end about four hours early on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from October 11 to November 3.

Services between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end at 9:30 pm during these dates. There will be no train service at Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse stations. Extra bus services will be deployed between the affected stations.

As well, Canada Line trains between Waterfront Station and Bridgeport Station will see frequencies reduced to every 20 minutes after 11 pm starting on October 16.

skytrain canada line capstan station construction impacts august 2022

Canada Line service disruptions, August 2-4, 2022. (TransLink)

skytrain capstan station construction august 2022

August 2022 construction progress on SkyTrain Capstan Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

This is the latest round of Canada Line service impacts to accommodate complex construction work for the new additional Capstan Station, which is being built to serve a new high-density residential neighbourhood between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations. Ending services early allows construction workers to safely install large pieces of steel to connect the top of the station’s H-frames.

The $52-million station is on track to reach completion and open for service in 2023.

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

