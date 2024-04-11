UPDATE at 6:50 pm: Regular service is resuming on SkyTrain Expo Line.

UPDATE at 6:22 pm: A shuttle train is now operating between Sapperton and Lougheed Town Centre stations due to the stalled train. Passengers must transfer trains at Sapperton, Braid, and Lougheed stations to continue their journey.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SkyTrain Expo Line is currently experiencing major service disruptions due to a stalled train.

TransLink says the service disruptions that began at approximately 5:20 pm have resulted in the suspension of trains on the Expo Line segment between Columbia Station and Lougheed Town Centre Station.

A bus bridge shuttle service has been established for the impacted stations of Columbia, Sapperton, Braid, and Lougheed Town Centre.

Passengers are advised to allow for extra travel time and/or consider alternative options.

At this time, there is no estimated time for restoring normal service.