Canada Line service to end early again next week for station construction

Expect another round of an early end to SkyTrain Canada Line service along the Richmond segment of the route.

In a bulletin, TransLink states train services between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end at 10:30 pm nightly from Monday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 17 — about three hours early for three nights.

Services on the Bridgeport Station to YVR Airport Station segment will increase to a frequency of every 10 minutes, while no changes will occur between Bridgeport and Waterfront stations.

This disruption to services in Richmond will allow for the continued construction work for the new additional Capstan Station, with large cranes being used to lift and install large pieces of steel to connect the station structure’s H-frames. This work can only be done safely when trains are not in operation.

Train service will not be available at Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse stations, but TransLink will deploy extra buses linking all affected stations, operating about every 10 minutes.

Capstan Station will be located near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations.

Construction officially began on Capstan Station in September 2021 and it is set to open in early 2023. The station serves the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will have 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

The station’s cost is $52 million, with $20 million contributed by TransLink, and $32 million from the City of Richmond’s revenues collected from Capstan Village condominium developers. This is the first development-driven and funded partnership in TransLink’s history.