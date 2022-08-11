NewsTransportationUrbanized

Canada Line service to end early again next week for station construction

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Aug 11 2022, 10:10 pm
Canada Line service to end early again next week for station construction
August 2022 construction progress on SkyTrain Capstan Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Expect another round of an early end to SkyTrain Canada Line service along the Richmond segment of the route.

In a bulletin, TransLink states train services between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end at 10:30 pm nightly from Monday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 17 — about three hours early for three nights.

Services on the Bridgeport Station to YVR Airport Station segment will increase to a frequency of every 10 minutes, while no changes will occur between Bridgeport and Waterfront stations.

This disruption to services in Richmond will allow for the continued construction work for the new additional Capstan Station, with large cranes being used to lift and install large pieces of steel to connect the station structure’s H-frames. This work can only be done safely when trains are not in operation.

Train service will not be available at Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse stations, but TransLink will deploy extra buses linking all affected stations, operating about every 10 minutes.

skytrain canada line capstan station construction impacts august 2022

Canada Line service disruptions, August 15-17, 2022. (TransLink)

Capstan Station will be located near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations.

Construction officially began on Capstan Station in September 2021 and it is set to open in early 2023. The station serves the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will have 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

The station’s cost is $52 million, with $20 million contributed by TransLink, and $32 million from the City of Richmond’s revenues collected from Capstan Village condominium developers. This is the first development-driven and funded partnership in TransLink’s history.

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.