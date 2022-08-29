More scheduled Canada Line service impacts for station construction

Another round of scheduled service impacts for SkyTrain Canada Line in Richmond is just around the corner.

In a bulletin today, TransLink states SkyTrain service between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end early at 10:30 pm for three nights between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 8.

These disruptions, similar to previous scheduled disruptions, are necessary to allow for overhead construction work on the new Capstan Station, specifically for the raising of large pieces of steel to connect the top of the station’s H-frames and begin the installation of the station’s steel elevator shaft.

Extra bus service will operate between the affected stations of Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse, running about every 10 minutes.

On these nights, there is no change in SkyTrain service between Waterfront Station and Bridgeport Station, while service between Bridgeport Station and YVR Airport Station will see frequencies increased to every 10 minutes.

TransLink has indicated the new additional station is on track to open in 2023. Construction at the station’s site near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — between Bridgeport and Aberdeen stations — officially began in September 2021.

The station serves the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will have 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

The station’s cost is $52 million, with $20 million contributed by TransLink, and $32 million from the City of Richmond’s revenues collected from Capstan Village condominium developers. This is the first development-driven and funded partnership in TransLink’s history.