SkyTrain Canada Line riders can expect another round of prolonged service disruptions in Richmond to accommodate construction activities for Capstan Station.

TransLink states Canada Line services between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end at 9:30 pm — about four hours early — on weekdays only from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, May 12. There will be regular service hours for the segment between YVR Airport Station and Waterfront Station.

Like similar past disruptions, extra bus services will be made available between the impacted Richmond stations of Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse. Buses will run about every 10 minutes.

The next station is… #Capstan. The wood panel roofs over the platforms for the new #SkyTrain Canada Line station have been installed. Opening later in 2023. #TransLink #vanre #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/ruUEmLf0w0 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) March 12, 2023

Construction on Capstan Station has reached an advanced stage of progress, including the completion of the concourse level’s roof, masonry walls for the back-of-house rooms, and the installation of the escalator frames. As well, work has also progressed on the platform level, including the installation of concrete flooring, wood roof panels, and guideway work.

The $52-million station is being built near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — roughly midway between Bridgeport Station and Aberdeen Station. It will serve the emerging Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will see up to 16,000 residents living in 6,000 homes upon full buildout.

Capstan Station is expected to reach completion in Summer 2023 and open in Fall 2023.