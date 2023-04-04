NewsTransportationUrbanized

Another round of Canada Line service disruptions for Capstan Station construction

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Apr 4 2023, 9:21 pm
Another round of Canada Line service disruptions for Capstan Station construction
Construction progress on SkyTrain Capstan Station on the Canada Line, April 2023. (TransLink)

SkyTrain Canada Line riders can expect another round of prolonged service disruptions in Richmond to accommodate construction activities for Capstan Station.

TransLink states Canada Line services between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will end at 9:30 pm — about four hours early — on weekdays only from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, May 12. There will be regular service hours for the segment between YVR Airport Station and Waterfront Station.

Like similar past disruptions, extra bus services will be made available between the impacted Richmond stations of Bridgeport, Aberdeen, Lansdowne, and Richmond-Brighouse. Buses will run about every 10 minutes.

skytrain canada line capstan station construction impacts august 2022

Canada Line service disruptions, August 2-4, 2022. (TransLink)

skytrain capstan station construction march 11 2023

Construction progress on SkyTrain Capstan Station, as of March 11, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Construction on Capstan Station has reached an advanced stage of progress, including the completion of the concourse level’s roof, masonry walls for the back-of-house rooms, and the installation of the escalator frames. As well, work has also progressed on the platform level, including the installation of concrete flooring, wood roof panels, and guideway work.

The $52-million station is being built near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — roughly midway between Bridgeport Station and Aberdeen Station. It will serve the emerging Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will see up to 16,000 residents living in 6,000 homes upon full buildout.

Capstan Station is expected to reach completion in Summer 2023 and open in Fall 2023.

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

capstan station skytrain canada line

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

capstan station canada line map

Location of the future Capstan Station on the Canada Line. (TransLink)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.