These 5 Vancouver restaurants are offering picnic bundles for a limited time

It’s always exciting to hear what our local restaurants are up to — and following our summer’s very late and grand arrival, naturally, we’re taking to shaded outdoor spaces, picturesque viewpoints, and breezy seasides to enjoy our favourite eats, thank you very much.

So it’s cool to see many popular Vancouver spots on SkipTheDishes offering picnic bundles, making it easier than ever for us to support local and grab-and-go with our meals in tow.

Without further ado, here are our top five Vancouver restaurants of those offering picnic packages on SkipTheDishes this summer.

This juice shop serves up cold drinks and eats perfect for those hot summer days. From freshly squeezed juices, bubble tea, smoothies, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and fruit and veggie salads — Trish Juice has plenty of fresh vegan options to cool you down wherever you choose.

They offer two picnic bundles for four people, one that features any two smoothies and any two juices for $24.99, and one that features any two smoothies and any two smoothie bowls for $29.99.

Another fresh and whole-food-focused spot, Purple Grain Cafe serves up salads, bowls, vegetarian and meat options, soups, fruits, cheeses, crackers and bread, chilli, and soups — something for any craving.

Their picnic bundle for two features two salads and a choice of two smoothies for $37.95, an ideal meal to bring to the beach.

Heading out for a sunset picnic? Agra Tandoori Restaurant is a highly rated Indian spot in Burnaby that offers a decadent picnic-ready combo for two, including your favourite curry, authentic tandoori naan bread, rice, and refreshing sweet Iced Masala Chais for $50. Dinner is served.

While we love Pho, some of the best items on the menus at Vietnamese spots aren’t the noodle soups — and also travel better. Pho 24 Express’s picnic-ready combo for one offers Vietnamese spring rolls, a grilled lemongrass sub, and a soft drink of your choice for $19.99.

Sometimes, nothing beats good crispy chicken and fries. Chicko Chicken Burnaby and Metrotown offers a picnic bundle that they’ve coined their “Park Picnic Chicko Meal” that features the restaurant’s boneless chicken, original french fries, and a drink for $13.74.

All of the deals at each of these restaurants are available on SkipTheDishes until September 5, 2022 — so you have all summer to picnic as much as your stomach desires. But don’t forget that on SkipTheDishes, pick-up is always an option, year-round.

To browse the participating restaurant and order any of these deals for your next picnic, head to skipthedishes.com.