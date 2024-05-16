Skippy peanut butter brand is coming back to Canada

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! The iconic peanut butter brand Skippy is set to make a return to Canada very soon.

Seven years after disappearing from Canadian shelves, Skippy peanut butter is making a comeback in Canada — but not as we once knew it.

Rather than jars of peanut butter, Skippy will be relaunching in the Great White North in snack form with five peanut butter-based snacks.

Among the new products being launched are multi-grain peanut butter cookies, crisp thin potato cookies, peanut butter cookie sticks, and dynamite popping candy peanut butter cookie sticks.

“It’s an exciting day for peanut butter lovers throughout Canada,” said Shawn Levy, country manager of Canada for Hormel Foods.

“The return of the Skippy brand is a big win for Canadian consumers as we reacquaint the country with the familiar and comforting flavour of Skippy peanut butter.”

While the first iteration of the rollout will see five Skippy snacks hitting the market, more products are expected to be launched in Canada in the future.