SkipTheDishes is having tech issues and people are UPSET

A popular food delivery app is experiencing some technical difficulties, and some customers are not holding back their frustrations over the delays.

SkipTheDishes wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that some users’ experiences may be affected by the issues, promising that it was working to fix it “ASAP.”

One person wrote in response, “ASAP my fat a$$!! 2 hrs and counting. Are you planning on fixing this or am I going to take everyone’s advice and go to @DoorDash?”

Another user said, “This is the second time this week and it’s only Wednesday! Seriously? How unreliable can you be?”

ASAP my fat a$$!! 2 hrs and counting. Are you planning on fixing this or am I going to take everyone’s advice and go to @DoorDash ? — Big Red 🇨🇦🍾 (@bigredsibin) September 28, 2022

Others reported that the app wouldn’t load and they had lost money as a result, although those claims have not been verified.

Can y’all hurry up and fix it bc I want the boba I was gonna order right as the app went down — I just want to be a forest cryptid (@cryptiddumbass) September 28, 2022

“Skip, along with many other tech organizations, has been experiencing technical issues today as a result of an Amazon Web Services outage. Our teams are working diligently with AWS to resolve this as soon as possible in order to support all of our stakeholders,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.