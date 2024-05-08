NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

"The epitome of urban oasis": Skinny home hits Vancouver's real estate market

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
May 8 2024, 9:05 pm
"The epitome of urban oasis": Skinny home hits Vancouver's real estate market
Daily Hive | Real Estate Works

A unique real estate opportunity has just hit Vancouver’s market. 

A cute but dazzling two-bedroom, two-bath home in Vancouver has been listed on REW (Real Estate Works) by Ruthie Shugarman. 

Despite being a narrow home, the listing describes the property as spacious and relaxing.

Real Estate Works

Some of the “jaw-dropping” features include the vaulted ceilings, double-height rock-faced gas fireplace, “pristine” solid walnut hardwood floors and a kitchen “fit for a chef.”

Real Estate Works

Real Estate Works

Real Estate Works

Outside the home, you can enjoy your time in the courtyard dining, entertaining or gardening. 

Real Estate Works

The home is located in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, between Main and Fraser streets, and is described as “the epitome of urban oasis meets family-friendly charm.”

The home is on sale for $1,499,000. 

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop