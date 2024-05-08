"The epitome of urban oasis": Skinny home hits Vancouver's real estate market

A unique real estate opportunity has just hit Vancouver’s market.

A cute but dazzling two-bedroom, two-bath home in Vancouver has been listed on REW (Real Estate Works) by Ruthie Shugarman.

Despite being a narrow home, the listing describes the property as spacious and relaxing.

Some of the “jaw-dropping” features include the vaulted ceilings, double-height rock-faced gas fireplace, “pristine” solid walnut hardwood floors and a kitchen “fit for a chef.”

Outside the home, you can enjoy your time in the courtyard dining, entertaining or gardening.

The home is located in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, between Main and Fraser streets, and is described as “the epitome of urban oasis meets family-friendly charm.”

The home is on sale for $1,499,000.