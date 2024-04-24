It’s no secret that good skin can be a huge confidence booster, which in turn has a positive impact on our daily lives. But how exactly do you achieve that healthy glow?

Enter The Skin Lab. This skincare clinic based in Burnaby is here to help unveil your skin’s inner radiance with a range of natural, non-invasive, technology-led treatments for both men and women.

Whether you want to achieve silky-smooth skin, bid farewell to large pores, acne, and fine lines, or just pamper yourself, The Skin Lab has the treatment to have your skin looking the way you want.

The best part? For a limited time only, first-time clients can try any treatment for 50% off — and with savings like that on skin that looks this good, you’ll want to brag to all your friends. Well, good news for you, every successful referral will score you $50 credit towards your next treatment.

To help you flick the switch on your glow-up we’re taking a closer look at some of the top treatments at The Skin Lab.

Micro-needling

Micro-needling is a minimally invasive procedure in which tiny needles pierce the skin to stimulate its natural ability to heal. This promotes collagen production and increases elastin — resulting in stronger, healthier-looking skin.

Whether you want to reduce those fine lines, wrinkles, large pores, acne scars, or stretch marks, micro-needling can help you strengthen elasticity for firmer skin.

RF micro-needling

If you’re already a fan of micro-needling, then take it to the next level by adding some radiofrequency (RF) energy to the mix. RF micro-needling promotes tighter, firmer skin by enhancing collagen production which helps overall skin texture

The controlled delivery of RF energy stimulates collagen production even deeper to help areas that have maybe lost a little volume. This treatment can also be very effective in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning is a popular exfoliation treatment that gently lifts dull, dead skin cells, and fine Vellus hair (aka peach fuzz). The treatment includes a cleanse and a peel, followed by high doses of skin-drenching nutrients to create a dewy, glowing look.

If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a great alternative to micro-needling, dermaplaning might be for you!

Stayve chemical peel

The Skin Lab’s expertly formulated chemical peels target a variety of concerns, such as uneven skin tone, fine lines, and acne. Using potent yet gentle ingredients, the outer layer of skin is removed revealing a softer, more radiant complexion underneath.

This treatment can be customized to your specific needs, ensuring you get the results that’ll leave you as happy as your skin will feel.

Hydro Jelly Masks

Hydro Jelly Masks have become all the rage in the skincare world, and it’s not hard to see why. These masks provide multiple benefits to your skin like hydrating, smoothing, moisturizing, cleansing, exfoliating, and toning — all while reducing inflammation.

With the ability to choose from 12 different jelly masks, The Skin Lab also includes an exfoliation (jelly exfoliation or dermaplaning) and LED therapy with this treatment.

Oxy Light Medi Facials

A favourite of Hollywood celebrities, an Oxy Light Medi Facial is a natural treatment that uses state-of-the-art technologies to totally transform skin without any discomfort or recovery time.

The Oxylight cold laser works to increase RNA and DNA synthesis for faster cellular renewal and regeneration. The end result is vibrant, younger-looking skin.

There are several different types of Oxy Light Medi Facials at The Skin Lab, each designed to target different skin concerns. This includes an anti-aging treatment, an anti-acne treatment, and even a lavish red carpet treatment that’s used by stars like Madonna, Eva Longoria, and Cameron Diaz.

Lift-like Botox treatment

This treatment starts with a dermaplane exfoliation session that banishes dead skin cells and peach fuzz to unveil smooth, supple skin.

The skin is then infused with peptide serums for a boost of nourishment, and an LED light mask is used to tone and lift. The process delivers results akin to Botox without the need for needles or injections.

This is the perfect treatment if you’re looking for a little glow before a big event.

If you’re curious about trying one of these treatments for yourself and want to take advantage of the 50% off first-time customer deal at The Skin Lab, act now — as it’s only available for 90 days!

For more information about the innovative treatments available, or to discover the perfect one for you, visit The Skin Lab online.