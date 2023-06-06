Search for killer of 17 wild horses in BC continues

After a herd of wild horses was shot in BC, police are still appealing for help from the public to find those responsible.

The 17 culturally significant Skeetchestn traditional horses were shot near Walhachin, not far from Kamloops in BC.

“The despair continues to resonate throughout the community, particularly within the Skeetchestn Band,” said RCMP in an update. “We understand the strong desire for answers and closure.”

Earlier this year on March 10, 2023, Tk’emlups Rural RCMP received a report that several horses had been killed on BC Crown lands just north of Walhachin.

“Investigators were led to the specific location, where it was confirmed 17 horses had recently been shot,” said RCMP, who confirmed it appeared to be a heard of wild horses that frequent the area. Police say they don’t yet have a motive behind this “disheartening act.”

The scene was examined by a vet, an RCMP forensic team, as well as a BC-RCMP Livestock Investigator.

“The Skeetchestn Band has been a vital partner in our efforts, working closely with us to progress the investigation,” said RCMP’s Livestock Investigator Cpl. Cory Lepine. “Their cooperation and support have been invaluable.”

Now, police continue to investigate the “suspicious deaths” and are appealing to the public for more help.

“We need your help to bring charges against those responsible and ensure they are successfully prosecuted said RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy.

“We reiterate the importance of the community’s contribution to this ongoing investigation. No piece of information is too insignificant,” said RCMP.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to reach Cpl. Cory Lepine, RCMP Livestock Section, 250-299-7462, or by email at [email protected].