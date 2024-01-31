As we welcome the new year, a major resolution of mine is to focus on my health — which starts with smarter snack options. Sure, on the surface a bag of chips is satisfying, but it’s not really doing a lot for me when all I want after one bag, is another bag.

Managing my frequent hunger, especially as someone who often gets hangry, is a real challenge. In my experience, there’s the option of meal prepping, which requires time and

planning, or quick fixes like generic granola bars made of raisins and what might as well be street gravel. So far, I haven’t found a solution that seamlessly fits into my busy schedule.

This is a common challenge, as a recent survey conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of SimplyProtein* reveals that over half of Canadians (54%) agree when they are in a rush and need a snack they tend to reach for the most convenient option, but wish they were making healthier choices.

This year, I’m changing that narrative. SimplyProtein sent us their Plant Protein+ Shakes and Snack Bars to help keep my life a bit more Simplyfied going into 2024.

As an essential building block for the human body, protein helps us maintain muscle, brain function, and overall health. Offering a convenient way to crush your mid-day hunger during your busy days, SimplyProtein stands out with its convenient, nutritious, and tasty products, available in various flavours to suit any palate.

Surprisingly, the same SimplyProtein survey* reveals only 8% of Canadians are fully aware of their daily protein needs, highlighting the importance of accessible and nutritious snacking options. In fact, barely 11% consistently meet their protein goals, with 33% admitting their protein intake is hit or miss.

Containing 12 grams of protein and two grams of sugar per bar, the SimplyProtein Snack Bars have a light and crispy texture. Rich in fibre with added ingredients like whole almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and flax seed, these Non-GMO Project Verified bars are gluten-free, and while compact, deliver on flavour.

While I was trying to stay on deadline for this article, I found myself gravitating toward these bars to help give me that extra push when I was feeling those pesky hunger pangs.

For Snack Bar flavours, I got to try Dark Chocolate Almond, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Lemon Coconut. While the Dark Chocolate Almond and Peanut Butter Chocolate provided a rich, indulgent familiarity from other protein bars I’ve tried, the Lemon Coconut was definitely the standout for me — providing a light, citrusy-infused punch to a midday writing session.

After savouring the zesty lift from the Lemon Coconut Snack Bar, I wanted to see if the SimplyProtein Plant Protein+ Shakes could elevate my morning routine, too. These smooth, creamy shakes come in two flavours — Rich Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla — and they’re made with the added benefit of veggie and fruit extracts.

I don’t have to settle for burnt toast as a subpar start to my usually-hectic work day, as these shakes come packed with 20 grams of protein, and four to five grams of sugar, depending on the flavour, providing a much-needed boost.

Miranda Galati, a registered dietitian, encapsulates the essence of SimplyProtein’s appeal:

“If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more plants and reduce your consumption of animal products, incorporating more plant-based snacks is key. SimplyProtein snacks are an easy and convenient way to eat more nourishing snacks while working toward your 2024 wellness goals,” she says.

“The key to finally sticking to your health goals in 2024 is keeping things simple and realistic. You can feel confident adding SimplyProtein to your New Year’s wellness plan because they offer plant-based protein and nutrition without adding more prep and stress to your plate.”

Not only am I getting to my morning meetings a little faster, but I’m also more attentive and ready to contribute instead of just keeping my camera off and my mic on mute.

With SimplyProtein products — available on Amazon and at major retailers like Costco, Farm Boy, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Metro, and Sobeys — getting your daily nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated.

So, get a taste of how simple nutrition can be by visiting SimplyProtein’s website to explore all the different options available to you, and keep your year Simplyfied!