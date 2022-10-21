Here is how you can make everyday purchases more rewarding this fall

As the cold chill of autumn blows over us, we’re packing away the swimsuits and floppy hats for another year to embrace sweater weather, pumpkin spice, and gourd-inspired soups.

This means adding pumpkins and squash to your cart at the grocery store, along with trying to secure the last of the summer tomatoes before they go out of season.

To help ensure you’re getting the most out of your purchases, here’s a list of ideas to enjoy the season, while getting rewarded at the same time.

Use cash back to enhance everyday spending

With the change of the season, American Express Canada is offering a newly designed SimplyCash® Preferred Card to help provide support to Canadians on their everyday purchases.

SimplyCash® Preferred Cardmembers can earn 4% cash back on eligible gas station purchases and 4% cash back on grocery store purchases in Canada (up to $1,200 cash back for their eligible grocery purchases).

For all other spend, Cardmembers can earn 2% cash back on eligible purchases.

Purchase seasonal ingredients for dishes

Good news for all those comfort food lovers (like us): purchasing seasonal produce is cost-effective — and everything also tastes better given it’s picked at peak ripeness.

Make sure to try out that delectable acorn squash or the drool-worthy roasted butternut soup at the height of its freshness. Plus, you’ll be supporting local Canadian farmers and growers at the same time.

Enjoy day hikes with friends

Arguably one of the most beautiful times to go hiking — or for a scenic walk — is in the fall. With the crunchy leaves underfoot and the sea of colours all around you, it can make for a fantastic way to spend the day.

With increasing gas prices, make sure to carpool to the trail with friends or family — your wallet will thank you and you get extra time with your loved ones (win-win). Plus, if you use your SimplyCash® Preferred Card when filling up at the gas station, you can earn 4% cash back on eligible gas station purchases in Canada.

Opt for DIY holiday decor

We know venturing through home décor stores and looking at the festive decor (and buying a thing or two) is tempting, but these purchases really add up.

To personalize your living space that fits within your home’s style and budget, embrace your inner creativity and opt for DIY decorations such as hanging pumpkin platter or apple tealight candles.

Even better, many of these items can be purchased from your closest grocery store.

For those interested in trying out the newly enhanced SimplyCash® Preferred Card, newly acquired Cardmembers can earn up to $400 in Statement Credits if they spend $750 per month. This is equivalent to a $40 statement credit each month for their first 10 months.

For more information, visit the SimplyCash® Preferred Card.