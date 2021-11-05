Art show celebrates 10th anniversary of Vancouver artist's signature book

An art show this weekend at Beaumont Gallery is celebrating a milestone anniversary of a Vancouver artist’s acclaimed book of paintings.

Signatures Of My Imagination is an exhibition on November 6 celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the art book by Kitsilano visual artist Terrance Schnell.

The MikeyLikesIt presentation runs from 1 to 8 pm and visitors can view art from the book as well as Schnell’s more recent work. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the artist.

There will also be a raffle during the Signatures Of My Imagination show for Calla Lilies, a 30″ x 40″ artwork by Schnell in the book by the same name.

Schnell worked as a journeyman sign painter in the ’70s. He owned and operated three sign shops and his work was highly sought-after in the television and film industry as well as in Lower Mainland’s high-end retail stores.

After a series of losses and the onset of bipolar disorder, Schnell turned to paint as therapy that brought stability back to his life. Since 1992, he has captured the scenery around him and the landscapes of his past and present through his work.

The festivities continue late into the evening with an after-show party from 9 pm to 3 am. The event features music by Rennie Foster and Jay Tripwire and all guests are required to show proof of vaccination in guidance with provincial health orders. Tickets for the after-show party are $25.

When: November 6, 2021

Time: Art Show from 1 to 8 pm, After-show party from 9 pm to 3 am

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 & 326 W 5th Ave

Cost: Art Show by donation, After-show party $25, purchase online