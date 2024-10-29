5 side gigs you can try in BC to make extra money right now

Inflation has not been kind to British Columbians over the last couple of years, and the rising cost of living is proving challenging for many people in the province.

It’s forcing many people to look for second jobs or find ways of making extra income on the side.

If your salary from your main job just isn’t cutting it anymore, we have some suggestions for side gigs that could bolster your bank account this fall.

Food delivery courier

Delivery and ride-hailing workers got a raise in BC recently, so this gig could be more lucrative than it would’ve been a few months ago. Food delivery workers must now be paid a minimum of $20.88. They’re not paid in between deliveries. Plus, this gig is accessible. You can get accepted whether you have a vehicle, an e-scooter, a regular bicycle, or just your own two legs.

Seasonal retail work

We’re coming up to the Christmas and holiday season shopping rush, and malls around the province are hiring seasonal workers to help with the influx of customers this time of year.

Ski hill jobs

Local ski hills around BC will soon open for the season, and they’re looking for employees to help with ski lifts, customer service, and other operations. Some of these jobs come with the very real perk of free or reduced-cost access to the ski hill. Near Vancouver, check out the websites of Mt Seymour, Cypress Mountain Resort, and Grouse Mountain for more.

Pet-sitting

With companies mandating workers to return to the office, more pandemic puppies in Metro Vancouver will need walks or care during the workday. There are plenty of apps to help you meet clients, too, from Rover to Pawshake to Pet Sitter.

Selling things on Facebook Marketplace

You may already be sitting on a gold mine and not even know it. The second-hand market is thriving in Vancouver right now as many people try to save costs by buying previously loved items. You may have too-small clothes or an appliance you never use lying around — these can make you money.