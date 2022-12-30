NewsVenture

You'll soon be paying a lot more for shopping bags in Vancouver

Dec 30 2022, 10:02 pm
As the national war on plastic continues, Vancouver consumers will soon pay more for shopping bags.

Fees are increasing for paper and reusable bags on January 1, 2023.

On top of this, the minimum $0.25 fee for disposable cups is still in place.

When January 1 hits, the cost of paper bags increases from $0.15 to $0.25, and the cost of a reusable bag goes up from $1 to $2.

Vancouver introduced a ban on plastic and compostable shopping bags on January 1, 2022.

The City of Vancouver says that the fees are consistent with those introduced in other BC municipalities and are consistent with Metro Vancouver’s approach.

“Paper and reusable bags have significant environmental impacts, so it’s important to reduce them even when plastic bags are banned,” reads a statement from the City of Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver has also provided some context as to why this is so important. According to the City, in 2018, around 89 million plastic shopping bags and four million paper shopping bags were thrown in the garbage in Vancouver.

Do you bring your own bags when shopping? Let us know in the comments.

