SHEIN is opening a pop-up store in Vancouver for the first time ever

Looking to update your summer wardrobe? Get ready to shop, because SHEIN is opening its first-ever pop-up store in Vancouver.

From Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14, the event is set to take over a two-story unit at 804 Granville St and will feature an extensive selection of SHEIN’s trendy and affordable clothing.

Visitors can expect the latest in women’s fashion, from everyday basics to chic pieces from the curve range, as well as men’s fashion, kids’ clothing, home items, pet accessories, and SHEIN’s own beauty brand, SHEGLAM.

Customers will also be introduced to SHEIN’s sustainability-focused clothing and accessory line, evoluSHEIN by Design, which offers products made with responsibly sourced and rescued materials for a lower impact on the planet.

Beyond the clothing, SHEIN is pulling out all the stops to make this experience one to remember.

Visitors can indulge in free nail art, strike a pose at the 360 photo booth, and receive a free gift by posting their photos on Instagram. (Just make sure to use the hashtag #SHEINCA24 and follow @SHEIN_ca!)

SHEIN is also offering discounts of up to 20% off in-store purchases, and when you spend $25 or more, you’ll get to choose from an array of unique free gifts at checkout — while supplies last.

The pop-up store will also host a clothing donation drive for customers to donate their gently used clothing, which will be given to a local Vancouver-based non-profit organization, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver. Those who participate will get a coupon that can be used on purchases in-store as a token of appreciation.

So, whether you’re looking to get glam for your next big event or find something beachy for your summer vacation, this pop-up is worth checking out!

For more details, click here.

When: Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14

Where: 804 Granville Street, Vancouver

Time: