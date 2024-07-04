CFL suspends Shawn Lemon immediately for betting on games

An independent arbitrator has ruled that Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Shawn Lemon be suspended immediately for wagering on CFL games.

Lemon was caught betting on multiple CFL games while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders back in 2021, including one in which he played. According to the league, no evidence indicated that any matches were impacted by his betting, nor did they find any evidence that any of Lemon’s coaches or teammates were aware of what he was doing.

Lemon was originally suspended for the incident in late April, but was allowed to return to play in games while he appealed the ruling. The ruling was expected to come tomorrow, July 5, but Lemon and his representatives tried to push it back to early August. As a result of the ruling, he has been suspended immediately.

“An independent arbitrator has ruled that Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Shawn Lemon’s suspension for wagering on Canadian Football League games, including one he played in, will take effect immediately,” a statement from the CFL reads.

“The league initially suspended Mr. Lemon on April 24. Following an appeal, he was allowed to return to the field until a scheduled arbitration hearing on July 5. When Mr. Lemon and his representation sought an adjournment of the hearing to August 1-2, the CFL requested an immediate suspension. The arbitrator ruled an immediate suspension until the hearing was justified and reasonable.”

Despite the immediate suspension, an arbitrator will still meet with Lemon and his camp on August 1-2 before making a final decision as to how long he will be forced to sit out.