A home located on an expansive corner lot in the sought-after enclave of Shaughnessy recently sold in just 24 days for $19.15 million, after originally being listed for $19.8 million.

Designed by local architect Jim Bussey of Formwerks to optimize the 8,600-sq-ft layout for both privacy and entertaining, the interiors by HB Design are described as pairing “traditional influences with a rich contemporary material palette.”

The home was built by Keystone Projects, with landscaping by Shangri-La Landscapes.

The property was listed by Christopher Boyd and Sabrina Gao, of Rennie.

“This home was built new from the ground up, and not a renovation,” Boyd told Daily Hive. “Showing activity was strong, with back-to-back showings. Ultimately, it sold in 24 days for 84% over its assessed value. There were multiple offers.”

Boyd said that to showcase this home, “a very comprehensive marketing package was packaged.”

Photography and Videography by Ema Peters, Provoke Studios and Laver Creative came “together and showcased on MLS and on other social media platforms, not to mention its own custom website,” Boyd added.