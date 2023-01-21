Word around the NHL is Canucks management was planning on firing head coach Bruce Boudreau after Saturday’s home game.

If he makes it that far, let’s hope the 18,000-plus in attendance send him out with a hearty and heartfelt serenade of “Bruce there it is!”

Because Boudreau didn’t deserve this. This season was hardly his coaching Mona Lisa, but letting it get to this point was unnecessary, equal parts cruel, and humiliating.

They’ve long known they’re moving on from Boudreau, and they let him twist in the wind and coach damn near through the announcement of his successor.

Here was Bruce from this morning when asked if he’ll savour these back-to-back games against Colorado and Edmonton, and what it means to him to be a head coach in the NHL.

Bruce Boudreau got emotional this morning when asked what it means for him to coach in the NHL#Canucks pic.twitter.com/c940BthyXV — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 20, 2023

As listener David put it: “The Canucks broke Bruce.”

They sure did. What an awful way to treat someone. It lacks compassion and empathy, and reflects so poorly on Canucks management and ownership.

Shame on Francesco Aquilini. Shame on Jim Rutherford.

The team better do a lot of winning soon to erase this taste. Even then, it will stick with British Columbians for years.

It’s now up to the fans at Rogers Arena to put Bruce back together again. Let’s hope the players do their part, and this good man goes out a winner.

Boudreau deserves one last bask.