SFU launches eight-week COVID-19 rapid screening clinic for students

A COVID-19 rapid testing clinic has been launched at Simon Fraser University (SFU).

The eight-week pilot project will run from June 8 to July 30. It will be located on the university’s Burnaby campus, at the Shell House Residence.

SFU says that the testing clinic will be open to students who live in residence and some varsity athletes training on campus. It will specifically be used to identify presumptive positive cases in asymptomatic participants.

The pilot will also help to determine the feasibility of a wider screening approach that may be used as more students return to in-person classes in the fall.

There are numerous requirements that a student must meet before attending the clinic. Testing will not be available to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has tested positive for the virus in the past 90 days.

A person who has been identified as a close contact by public health, is returning to Canada from any country within the past 14 days, or has been asked to isolate by public health will also not be able to participate.

Anyone interested in taking part in the clinic will be able to register for appointments online. Students should be screened twice a week through fast, painless nasal swabs from the front of a person’s nose.

If a screening test indicates a positive result, the Registered Nurse site supervisor will perform a COVID-19 diagnostic test and send swabs to the Fraser Health authority for analysis.

“More than anything, this pilot project is a preventative measure,” says Martin Mroz, director of SFU Health and Counselling Services, in an SFU release.

“We know that it’s possible for people to contract COVID-19 and unknowingly spread it to others, even if they are asymptomatic. Rapid screening will allow us to detect possible cases early on, prevent the spread and protect the safety of the SFU community.”