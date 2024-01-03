SFU makes notable list of Canada's top employers for 2024

How would you rank your employer this year? Well, if the job is loaded with perks and a positive atmosphere, you might agree it deserves to be named among the best in the country.

Mediacorp Canada Inc. released its annual list of the top 100 employers in Canada for 2024 recently and some BC companies and organizations made the list.

They include Simon Fraser University, British Columbia Investment Management Corp, the College of Physicians and Surgeons British Columbia, Covenant House Vancouver, Vancouver City Savings Credit Union, Vancouver Coastal Health, and West Fraser Timber.

Employers were evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers using eight criteria which include the work atmosphere, benefits, vacation time, and training.

“Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs,” Mediacorp said on its website.

In the case of Simon Fraser, its unique location on Burnaby Mountain and free access to the fitness centres were among the reasons it stood out from other universities like UBC, which didn’t make the ranking.

“Simon Fraser University starts new employees with four weeks of paid vacation, as well as receiving additional paid days during the Christmas to New Year’s holidays,” Mediacorp wrote.

Adding, it “provides generous maternity and parental leave top-up payments for employees who are new mothers, fathers or adoptive parents (to 100 per cent of salary for 35 weeks) — and employees can apply to extend their leave into an unpaid leave of absence.”

While it saw mostly A’s across the board for the various categories, the only areas it didn’t excel in were community involvement and employee performance, as it was given a B for those sections.