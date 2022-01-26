A sex toy scavenger hunt is coming to Toronto for Valentine's Day

Of all things, a sex toy scavenger hunt may not have been in your 2022 bingo for Canada, but here we are.

Pleasure brand We-Vibe is hosting a massive multi-city sex toy scavenger hunt internationally for Valentine’s Day, and their city of choice for Canada is Toronto.

In an email to Daily Hive, We-Vibe said it is inviting couples to the game “to get more adventurous.” The brand held a survey which found that more than 85% of people noted “a new desire to get more explorative and creative with their sex lives,” and 89% of participants surveyed reported that their sex life improved by upping the creativity in the bedroom.

While the hunt sounds like fun, the prizes are even more exciting. Five winners in Toronto will receive free sex toys for a whole year.

To win, players must find one of five We-Vibes blue Chorus toys hidden throughout Toronto. The Chorus model is a remote-controlled sex toy for two.

Clues to the toys’ whereabouts will be shared on We-Vibe’s Instagram page on February 12, 2022, at noon.

Those who find a blue Chorus must take a photo and email it to [email protected] to get a whole year’s supply of pleasure.

But if you don’t live in Toronto, worry not — you can still join in on the fun and be eligible to win. We-Vibe invites anyone outside Toronto to partake by sharing a photo of their version of a creative Valentine’s Day adventure. The photo must be posted in your Instagram feed, and you must tag @wevibe and use the hashtag #WeVibeLove.

“Shared adventure in the streets (or at a party or event) can also spark passion in the bedroom,” said We-Vibe’s sex and relationship expert Dr. Jess O’Reilly. “Spending quality time together also enhances feelings of connection, which can lay the groundwork for better sex — sex that involves openness, trust, vulnerability and a willingness to push your comfort zones.”

Other locations hosting the Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt include New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna, Barcelona, Melbourne, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Singapore.