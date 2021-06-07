Ceramic vase made by Seth Rogen auctioning for over $3,700

An impressive vase made by Seth Rogen is currently up for grabs — if you’re ready to bid on it, that is.

The untitled piece of work is available through the Vancouver Art Gallery’s (VAG) first-ever online auction. The gallery has partnered with Heffel Fine Art Auction House, and bidding is open from now until June 15 at 1 pm.

Measuring 8″ by 5″ by 5″, the piece of work is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000 in value. At the time of writing, the current bid is $3,750.

If you happen to be in Vancouver, BC, the sculpture can also be previewed at the gallery during regular hours until June 15.

For Rogen, pottery was a skill that he appeared to develop when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Vancouver-born actor joined a pottery studio in early 2019 so he could learn to make his own ashtrays. He would eventually begin showing off his handmade vases on social media, which included an impressive selection of all shapes, sizes, and colours.

In fact, many of his fans began asking him to sell his creations. A petition was even started titled “Convince Seth Rogen to Start Selling his Pottery.”

The online auction includes a total of 32 stunning pieces of art that were all donated for the event. In addition to Rogen’s vase, it includes paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, and media works.