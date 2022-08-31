We watched Serena Williams last night and will likely watch her again tomorrow and Friday, and for however long she stays alive at the US Open, her final tournament before she calls it a career.

Plan to drink in the G.O.A.T. while we can, and of course, there’s a history of farewells at the US National Tennis Center with Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi and other great American players taking their final bows.

Crowd on its feet, ready to roar for a #Serena win. What a night to be at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/zhYf0RWq1G — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022

Something about that evening crowd full of boisterous New Yorkers that tends to bring the best out of old lions. And the sheer immensity of Arthur Ashe Stadium is quite a spectacle in its own right. It’s one of the great crowds and scenes in all of global sport these days.

As a white male, I’m watching Serena’s swan song as just that, but it occurred yesterday during that post-match ceremony that others are watching her through a different lens. That for women and people of colour, Williams is more than just a great tennis player.

She’s empowerment. She’s a trailblazer. She’s a symbol of achievement in what has traditionally been a rich, white sport.

Oprah narrated a tribute video to Serena ❤️ #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rx2qCeVymF — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2022

Not the biggest fan of Will Smith either, but quite enjoyed King Richard, the feature film based on the Williams’ family rise and takeover of women’s tennis.

I’ve never been a Serena fan. Can’t get over her three tantrums at the Open, which included crude threats to lines-people and insults to the chair umpire, and her disingenuous, sing-songy press conferences.

But I recognize her genius on court, and her standing atop all of women’s tennis — if not all tennis. She not only changed the game, she owned it for nearly two decades, and she inspired many along the way.

And so for the next match or the next fortnight, I’ll be pulling for Serena.

If I can root for Connors, McEnroe, and some of the other enfants terrible of tennis, I can surely root for someone more meaningful.