Canadian injured in Seoul Halloween stampede that killed more than 150

The people of Seoul are reeling from a horrifying Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 on Saturday and injured just over 130 people. Now, we know that there was at least one Canadian in the latter group.

At around 10:15 pm local time in the bustling town of Itaewon, Halloween festivities were disrupted by a stampede that is thought to have happened due to overcrowding. Survivors and bystanders told reporters that the area was absolutely packed with young partygoers — more so than usual.

The overcrowding could partly have happened due to COVID-19 restrictions loosening, allowing people to attend major public events in big numbers after years.

Most of the attendees were South Koreans in their teens and twenties, but there were also people from other countries in the crowd. At least 22 foreigners were killed, local authorities told reporters.

Daily Hive reached out to Global Affairs Canada, who confirmed that “a Canadian was injured in the mass casualty incident.”

The severity of their injuries have not been revealed by the federal government. Global Affairs spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said that any identifying details have also been kept out of public knowledge to protect the victim’s privacy.

According to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the whole nation is in a period of mourning.

Hours after the incident, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out condolences on behalf of Canadians. “I’m thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured,” he said.

On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my deepest condolences to the people of South Korea today, following a deadly stampede in Seoul. I'm thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2022

Global Affairs is urging Canadian citizens in South Korea to contact and reassure their loved ones, even if they have not been affected by this event.