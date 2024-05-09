The mother and daughter don't want to leave their apartment in Richmond. (Google Street View)

A mother and daughter facing eviction from their Richmond apartment this month say the province has stepped in with a one-time grant to cover the rent they owe, but their corporate landlord won’t accept the payment and wants them out.

Sabrina Brosnan and her 73-year-old mother, Jacqueline Brosnan, have lived in the three-bedroom suite owned by Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAPREIT) since Fall 2023.

But they fell behind on rent in March and April because Sabrina lost her job over the amount of time she took off to care for her mother, who was left with a disability after a medical emergency in October.

After the Brosnans shared their story with Daily Hive, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction offered to help pay the rental arrears so the pair could stay in their apartment.

Sabrina shared a screenshot of her communication with the Ministry representative, and while the Ministry wouldn’t comment publicly on an individual case to respect the privacy of the client, a spokesperson confirmed it sometimes does provide one-time crisis supplements.

“A crisis supplement may be available to recipients who face unexpected emergency needs with a one-time payment. Eligibility is assessed based on specific information received from the client and their overall circumstances,” the representative said.

“Supporting vulnerable British Columbians through income and disability assistance to live full and dignified lives is a priority for government.”

But when Sabrina proposed the solution to CAPREIT, she said they wouldn’t accept the payment — and still want them out by mid-May.

A lawyer for CAPREIT contacted Sabrina with a settlement offer from the Toronto-based real estate investment trust. In an email seen by Daily Hive, the landlord’s lawyer offered to waive the rental arrears and keep the Brosnans’ damage deposit, provided they vacate the unit by May 13.

Sabrina added the settlement agreement would have them give up their right to further litigation or to speak publicly about the matter.

Daily Hive has reached out to CAPREIT for comment.

The crisis supplement isn’t available to the Brosnans directly, Sabrina said. Instead, the Ministry would make cheques out to CAPREIT for the amount owing. But if CAPREIT won’t accept payment, the crisis supplement is futile.

“I haven’t picked the cheques up since CAPREIT won’t provide a letter to confirm they won’t evict us, so it’s basically felt by my mom and I that we should look for another rental,” Sabrina said.

She went to court to have last month’s 10-day eviction notice delayed, pushing it from April 30 to May 13. She’s on the hunt for new employment, and things have been promising as she’s been invited to interviews, but it’s an incredibly stressful situation on top of caring for her mother.

Jacqueline suffered a pulmonary embolism in the fall, and the ensuing hospital visit and surgery left her unable to use her left hand or arm. The medical emergency also left her ill, and she’s only just regaining some of her normal function.

The pair were living in their car when Jacqueline’s blood clot formed, and they may have to go back to that if they’re evicted — at least until they find a rental for June 1. Sabrina is extremely worried about her mother’s health.

“[My mom’s] doctors have warned her that you, as a patient, cannot go back to living in the car because the clots will re-form. You won’t have anywhere to properly lay down and sleep. You will not be able to survive the re-formation of the clot, even being on blood thinners, because it will travel much faster,” Sabrina said.