A couple in their 70s identified as murder victims in Abbotsford

We’re learning more about two people found dead in an Abbotsford home earlier this week.

A couple in their 70s has been identified as victims of murder, and investigators still aren’t sure if it was a random or targeted attack.

On Monday morning, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a home on Arcadian Way, near Seldon Road, and found two deceased adults inside.

The victims are identified as 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, Joanne De Jong, who is 76.

AbbyPD Patrol members confirmed the deaths as being suspicious.

“The safety of the citizens in Abbotsford, and the community as a whole, are of the highest priority. Every available resource is being utilized,” said Constable Paul Walker with AbbyPD.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is releasing the names of the victims to further the investigation and possible results in witnesses and associates coming forward.

“We are sharing information with AbbyPD and following multiple leads,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “we are asking anyone with information about Arnold and Joanne to call IHIT. Their information may be key.”

Homicide investigators are still collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and constructing a timeline. It is uncertain if this was a random or targeted incident at this stage.

Anyone with information is being asked to call IHIT on the Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]