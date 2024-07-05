Artistic rendering of the full redevelopment of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, with the first phase shown in detail. (Formosis Architecture/First Capital Realty)

First Capital Realty is advancing the first phase of the redevelopment of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey into a high-density, mixed-use neighbourhood.

The first phase will be the redevelopment of the northernmost 2.8-acre parcel of the 20-acre mall property, replacing Chevron gas station, Dollar Tree, and the Subway fast-food restaurant near the southwest corner of the intersection of 152 Street and 18 Avenue.

This first phase entails two 20-storey mixed-use towers and one 12-storey mixed-use tower, containing a total of 554 homes, with a unit size mix of 94 studios, 270 one-bedroom units, 130 two-bedroom units, and 59 three-bedroom units.

Other uses include over 45,000 sq ft of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and a 10,000 sq ft art studio space that will be owned by the City of Surrey.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Underground levels will contain a total of 1,001 vehicle parking stalls, including 763 resident stalls, 111 stalls for residential visitors, and 127 stalls for commercial uses.

The total building floor area of this first phase will reach 498,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.99 times larger than the size of the lot after road dedications are accounted for. Formosis Architecture is the project’s design firm.

The long-term, multi-phased master plan for the entire redevelopment of the mall calls for the property to be carved up into seven lots for high-rise and mid-rise building developments, generally with residential uses in the upper levels and commercial uses in the lower levels. New public roadways crossing through the site will establish the lots.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Retail and restaurant uses within the ground level of the future building developments will activate Martin Drive, 18 Avenue, and 152 Street.

The intention is to retain the existing indoor mall within the core of the site over the near term, while focusing on the redevelopment of the property’s surface vehicle parking lots and standalone commercial buildings.

Over time, the mall’s high-density redevelopment will become the core of the regionally-designated Semiahmoo Town Centre. The mall’s master plan for redevelopment also aligns with the municipal government’s 2022-approved Semiahmoo Town Centre Plan.

Built in 1980, Semiahmoo Shopping Centre contains about 250,000 sq ft of leasable retail floor area, and its anchor businesses include Save-On-Foods, Winners, Fitness World, and Shoppers Drug Mart.