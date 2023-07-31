Semi-motorcycle crash closes major Metro Vancouver road

A crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle closed a major route in Coquitlam Monday afternoon.

Mounties in Coquitlam said United Boulevard is closed in both directions at Burbidge Street, near the Port Mann Bridge.

Police say the collision is serious, and it happened just before 1 pm.

There’s no word yet on how many people were hurt, but police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact them at 604-945-1550 or [email protected] and quote file number 2023-20275.